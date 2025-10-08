Political Opinion: Victoria Collins MP backs new policy to protect hospices and end the postcode lottery of care

Victoria listening to a constituent

Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden & Berkhamsted, has backed a new Liberal Democrat policy calling for urgent action to secure sustainable funding for hospices, scrap the Government’s National Insurance hike and ensure everyone in Hertfordshire can access high-quality end-of-life care.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospices care for 300,000 people across the UK each year, helping patients die with dignity and easing pressure on the NHS. Yet many are under severe financial strain. In 2024, one in five hospices had to cut services, with only a third of their funding coming from the NHS. The Government’s hike in Employer National Insurance contributions have added £34 million in costs, pushing the sector to the brink.

With deaths set to rise to 780,000 by 2040 and more people living with complex conditions like dementia, the demand for hospice care is only set to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Liberal Democrat policy, adopted at the party’s conference in Bournemouth, calls on the Government to secure a fair and sustainable funding deal for all hospices, including ring fencing funding for children hospices, scrap the recent Employer National Insurance increase, and create a national strategy to better integrate hospice care with the wider health and social care system.

It also demands an end to the postcode lottery of care, so everyone has access to high-quality support when they need it, including bereavement services and practical help for families.

Victoria said: "Hospices are lifelines for families facing the most difficult times. No one should have to worry about whether high-quality care is available because of where they live or because of funding shortfalls. The Government’s National Insurance hike on employers has pushed them to the brink.

“There are so many fantastic hospices in Harpenden, Berkhamsted, Tring and our villages doing exceptional work to support not just the residents that need help, but their families too. I am proud to support this new policy and fight for hospices, like the Hospice of St Francis, to get the resources they desperately need.

"This is about compassion, fairness, and dignity. Everyone deserves access to excellent care at the end of life. It’s time for the Government to see sense before it’s too late."