POLITICAL OPINION: Thames Water Company pumps 298,081 hours worth of sewage as Lib Dem MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted warns ‘Ofwat must go’

Victoria at Markyate

The MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted is calling to end sewage dumping in our rivers once and for all after new data published today found that Thames Water pumped 298,081 hours worth of sewage into waterways last year.

In Harpenden and Berkhamsted, residents are increasingly concerned about the spoiling of many waterways in the area, including the rare chalk streams that support a diverse range of plants and animals that depend on its clear, cool water.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the government to replace Ofwat with a new regulator with proper enforcement powers to hold water companies accountable and put a stop to the sewage scandal.

Victoria Collins, Lib Dem MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted said: “Residents across Harpenden and Berkhamsted, including myself, are appalled by the total desecration of our waterways caused by the sewage dumping, all while facing soaring water bills from a company that continues to profit off the back of environmental destruction.

“We are fortunate to have some of the most ecologically diverse waterways in the country running through our community - including rare chalk streams which are defined by their crystal-clear water.

“To allow these habitats to be poisoned by unchecked pollution is nothing short of a national scandal. The Markyate Sewage Treatment works have not stopped dumping sewage into the River Ver since early December - over three months, and over 2500 hours, of continuous waste being pumped into our waterways.

“We must do everything we can to safeguard our environment, and hold its polluters accountable. That is why I, alongside my fellow Liberal Democrats, am committed to fighting for stronger environmental protections, tougher regulations of water industries, and a real investment in sustainable infrastructure to end the routine dumping of sewage in our rivers once and for all.”