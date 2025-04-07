Political Opinion: MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted hosts vital women’s health coffee morning to tackle diagnosis delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, Victoria Collins, brings together local women to share their experiences around accessing healthcare and treatment, and inform Victoria's actions on health policy going forward.

Victoria Collins hosted a recent coffee morning dedicated to women’s health issues, creating a safe and supportive environment for local women to share experiences and access expert information.

The event was co-hosted with Target Ovarian Cancer, the UK’s leading ovarian cancer charity, to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and the symptoms to spot. Local campaigner, Catherine Hunt, who has been personally affected by ovarian cancer, shared her story and ongoing advocacy work to improve awareness not just in the community, but nation-wide.

The representative from Target Ovarian Cancer emphasised the stark reality that each year, over 7,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK, with more than 4,000 women losing their lives to the disease. They stressed that early diagnosis is critical—when caught at the earliest stage, 9 in 10 women will survive. However, current statistics reveal that one third of women diagnosed are waiting over three months from their initial GP visit to receive a correct diagnosis, and more than a quarter are diagnosed through emergency presentations, such as at A&E departments.

Victoria at the women’s health coffee morning

Attendees were informed about the key symptoms of ovarian cancer that women should be vigilant about, including persistent bloating, feeling full quickly or loss of appetite, and urinary symptoms such as needing to urinate more urgently or frequently. The Target Ovarian Cancer representative stressed that these symptoms are often frequent, persistent, and represent a change from normal. They urged women experiencing these symptoms to speak to their GP promptly.

Victoria said: “Too many women are suffering in silence with health conditions that profoundly impact their daily lives. By bringing these conversations into the open, we can break down stigma and ensure better access to the right healthcare for all women in Harpenden and Berkhamsted.”

Victoria has committed to taking the concerns raised at the event directly to Parliament, particularly focusing on reducing diagnostic waiting times and improving GP training on women’s health issues.

“What struck me most during our discussions was how these health challenges affect every aspect of women’s lives, from their careers and relationships to their mental wellbeing. Creating spaces where women can speak openly about these experiences are vital, but must be followed by concrete action. I have already begun raising these issues directly in Parliament.

This is just the beginning of an ongoing conversation, and I am committed to ensuring women’s health receives the priority and funding it deserves. Both nationally and in our local communities."