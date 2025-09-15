Political Opinion: MP Column: Labour delivers over 28,000 extra NHS appointments for West Hertfordshire patients

David Taylor raising local health issues with the Prime Minister

Patients in Hertfordshire are now benefitting from access to quicker care with Labour, with over 28,385 extra appointments delivered in just one year.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is part of over 5 million extra appointments delivered across England since Labour was elected, showing that Labour is getting the NHS back on its feet after years of Conservative neglect.

Local Labour MP, David Taylor, described the news as “a huge step in the right direction for patients in our community” and said “once again it is a Labour Government fixing our treasured NHS and delivering on our promises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Labour’s action, families are finally seeing the difference in their day-to-day lives. Labour has put record investment into the NHS, boosted community care, strengthened links between GPs and hospitals, and started to reverse more than a decade of decline under the Conservatives. The Tories left patients waiting up to 18 months for treatment. Labour is cutting those waits, expanding local services and proving that it is the party of the NHS.

The Government’s Ten Year Health Plan is bringing care closer to communities in Hertfordshire. This means quicker and more convenient appointments, less time waiting, and more focus on treatment and recovery. Labour’s plan is building an NHS that works for patients, not against them.

Local Labour MP, David Taylor, said: “For too long, patients in our community were left languishing on Tory waiting lists, suffering avoidable pain and stress. Labour is turning that around. These figures show beyond doubt that this Labour Government is delivering for our community. Step by step, we are rebuilding our NHS and putting patients first again.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “One year ago, I made a promise that we would deliver 2 million extra appointments in our first year – not only did we do this in just 5 months, but we have obliterated that target, carrying out over 5 million. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is testament to the relentless efforts of NHS staff across the country, alongside key reforms and the extra £26 billion we’re investing to get waiting times down for patients. "

“Our 10 Year Health Plan will go even further for people in Hemel, driving care out of our busy hospitals and into local communities as we deliver the radical transformation required to fix our broken health service.”