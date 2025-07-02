Political Opinion: MP challenges Prime Minister over Welfare Bill chaos and impact on vulnerable constituents

Victoria asking her question to the Prime Minister

Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, today [July 2nd] challenged the Prime Minister in Parliament over the damaging impact of the Government's chaotic handling of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Bill, highlighting real cases of vulnerable constituents left in uncertainty by the rushed legislative process.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Victoria drew attention to the human cost of the Government's approach, citing constituents directly affected by the uncertainty surrounding proposed cuts to health and disability benefits.

Her question comes after controversy over the Government's proposed stringent cuts to welfare benefits, which would have significantly reduced spending on health and disability support. The proposals sparked widespread concern before the Government was forced into a dramatic U-turn, announcing that any changes would only come after a comprehensive review of the benefit system.

However, this reversal came shortly before the Bill was voted on in Parliament on 1st July, and during the debate, leaving many benefit recipients uncertain about their future support and causing real-world consequences for those who depend on these vital payments.

Victoria emphasised that the Government's handling of the issue has fundamentally damaged trust at a time when it is most needed: "The most vulnerable in society shouldn't live in fear of their Prime Minister. Does he see how this has eroded trust when we need it most?"

Following her question, Victoria said: "This Government's chaotic approach to welfare reform has been very worrying.

“When you're making decisions about support that keeps disabled people in work and independent, you need to get it right the first time.

“The fact that they had to perform a last-minute U-turn shows they didn't do their homework, and vulnerable people have paid the price for their incompetence."