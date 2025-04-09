Political Opinion: David Taylor MP calls for VE Day Parade

David Taylor MP

David Taylor, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, has expressed his disappointment following the Liberal Democrat-led Dacorum Borough Council’s decision to reject a proposed military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

In a statement, Mr. Taylor said the parade would have served as a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces and local residents during the Second World War. He said "I am disappointed by the Liberal Democrat-led council's decision to reject the proposal for a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day...I believe a parade is what our armed forces deserve.”

VE Day, which commemorates the Allied victory in Europe on 8 May 1945, remains a powerful moment of national reflection and pride. Mr. Taylor called on the community to remember the courage, unity, and determination of the generation that stood against tyranny, and to mark the anniversary with the respect it warrants.

“Across Dacorum, our history is rich with stories of resilience and contribution to the war effort,” he continued. “From the brave young men who served overseas, to the women who kept the country running at home, our community played a vital part—and their legacy deserves recognition.”

Mr. Taylor highlighted the importance of local history, noting that many families in Hemel Hempstead lost loved ones and that the town itself contributed to wartime production and national service.

“This is not just national history; it is Dacorum’s history,” he said. “Let us mark it with the patriotism it deserves and honour the nearly 2,500 veterans we are proud to have in Hemel alone.”