Opinion: Harpenden and Berkhamsted MP “bitterly disappointed” that Government did not back crucial Data Bill amendment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, Victoria Collins, called for key changes to protect children’s safety online in the House of Commons this evening.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside fellow Lib Dem MPs, Victoria called for a stop to tech giants harvesting the data of under-16s, but the Government failed to back the bill and it did not pass.

The proposed clause to the Data Bill, would have raised the so-called “digital age of data consent” - the age at which big tech companies can collect children’s data - from 13 to 16. The personal data that is collated by social media platforms in part to feed their algorithms, code that recommends users content matching their interests which drives the addictiveness of these platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a Safer Screens tour of local schools in Harpenden and Berkhamsted, it has become abundantly clear that young people themselves are also crying out for action. Local students have talked to Victoria Collins MP about “brain rot”, spending too much time online and being pushed extreme content, despite how much they try to block it.

Victoria talking to students on her Safer Screens Listening Tour

The change, which was first proposed in the Safer Phones Private Members’ Bill and subsequently dropped, was a part of plans to bolster support for young people’s relationships with screens in an increasingly online world.

Stopping social media giants from being able to collect the data of under-16s without parental consent would mean platforms would need to change how their services work for young people. A less algorithmically driven form of social media, without targeted advertising would be less addictive for teens.

Victoria said: “I am so disappointed by this government's reluctance to back this common-sense protection for our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was not about restricting young people’s access to digital services, but ensuring tech giants cannot profit off of their data whilst simultaneously pushing unsuitable content through aggressive algorithms.

“Young people themselves are telling me about the graphic, harmful content they are seeing, some even speaking of “brain rot”, and recognise the pull from the addictive algorithms that are designed to keep their attention.

“The government's resistance to this amendment seems to prioritise tech industry convenience over children's wellbeing. We have a responsibility to ensure proper safeguards are in place to protect children at this vulnerable stage in their development."