We're not coping well with weather events - a letter by I Humphrey

Residents of Mayfield, Kentucky in the US had their town virtually wiped off the map.

Contrast that with what is happening today, 5,000 homes were still without power two weeks after Storm Arwen first unleashed its power across vast swathes of the north of the UK. A situation that for many of us would be completely intolerable! Especially when you consider the amount of money that the power generation companies have made since they were privatised.

The time it is taking to get the power back on is simply inexcusable. If they devoted more energy and money into putting cables underground, instead of shareholder dividends, more homes would stay connected to the network each and every time a severe weather event occurs.

We in the UK like to moan about the weather, whatever it is doing. But, spare a thought for the residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, USA, their town has been virtually wiped off the map after it was hit by a massive tornado. A phenomenon that occurs every year, with the only variable being just where the hammer will fall.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I Humphrey