Volunteers called on to support organisations and drive community spirit in Dacorum

Volunteering can help encourage meaningful connections
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read

Residents are being sought to help drive the spirit of volunteer scheme Support4Dacorum.

The initiative - led by Community Action Dacorum – aims to connect volunteers recruited by The Volunteer Centre with organisations in need of support.

However, its true value lies in the meaningful connections formed.

Organisations in Dacorum are seeking support. Image submitted.
Organisations in Dacorum are seeking support. Image submitted.
Volunteer Sarah explained: “I started volunteering to help others, but I’ve gained so much in return. I’ve met incredible people I never would have crossed paths with otherwise.”

Volunteers are making a genuine difference in the lives of their neighbours, whether it’s by picking up groceries, providing transportation, or simply offering a friendly chat to

older people in the community.

Resident Mary described how the scheme has impacted her daily life. She said: “Having a volunteer help me with errands once a week has been a total lifesaver.

“It means everything to know that I haven’t been forgotten.”

By joining together via the many local organisations, through the suport4dacorum website and The Roundhouse office in Marlowes, volunteers make the scheme an impactful force.

Those interested in making a difference, contact the Volunteer Centre on 01442 247209 or email [email protected].

Residents can also visit the team at the Roundhouse, outside Boots in Hemel town centre. The office is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

For those not based in Hemel, outreach sessions are held in Tring on the first Friday of every month and in Berkhamsted on the second Tuesday of every month.

Contact the office for more details.

