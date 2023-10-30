Still ‘mo’ joy as Cats Protection in Dacorum continues new home search for cuddly feline
Cats Protection Dacorum is continuing the search for a home for nine-year-old feline Mo.
The rehoming charity has been calling out for a new family, with a space in their heart and home for affectionate Mo, for several months.
Mo, who is described as ‘a softie’, experienced a change in his circumstances earlier this year, and needs a new family to cuddle up with.
The charity says Mo loves a fuss and doesn’t mind being brushed. Cuddles aside, he is also partial to play time, In fact, his favourite pastime is fetching his toy bird and bringing it back to his playmate, meowing for praise. Once acknowledged he will drop it by your feet or in your slipper and want to start all over again! He also enjoys a spot of laser chasing.
Mo’s dislikes include sudden noises or rustling bags.
He would prefer a calmer household, with older children, where he is the only pet.
He will enjoy going out in the garden, after his settling in period, away from main roads.
Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”
If you have space in your heart and home for Mo, then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.