News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Sisters Tibbles and Bubbles are still looking for a new place to call home in Dacorum

The super cute duo are still kittens in all their glory
By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:32 BST

These 10-month old sisters Tibbles and Bubbles are looking for a new place to call home in Dacorum.

The lovely duo are still kittens in all their glory; very active and inquisitive!

They will be homed together as they have a strong bond. They are shy on first meeting new people but once they are settled, they are both very sociable cats and love being in people company. They love playing but quite happy for you to play with them; they love their laser pointers and rod toys.

Tibbles and BubblesTibbles and Bubbles
Tibbles and Bubbles
Most Popular

They are quite happy for cuddles and love a good brush. They would like to be homed in a family environment where they can get plenty of attention, with older children. They would like access to a secure garden away from main/through roads after their settling in period.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

Tibbles and BubblesTibbles and Bubbles
Tibbles and Bubbles

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through CP’s supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via its discount scheme.

Related topics:DacorumCatsBerkhamstedHemel Hempstead