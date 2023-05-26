Sisters Tibbles and Bubbles are still looking for a new place to call home in Dacorum

These 10-month old sisters Tibbles and Bubbles are looking for a new place to call home in Dacorum.

The lovely duo are still kittens in all their glory; very active and inquisitive!

They will be homed together as they have a strong bond. They are shy on first meeting new people but once they are settled, they are both very sociable cats and love being in people company. They love playing but quite happy for you to play with them; they love their laser pointers and rod toys.

They are quite happy for cuddles and love a good brush. They would like to be homed in a family environment where they can get plenty of attention, with older children. They would like access to a secure garden away from main/through roads after their settling in period.

None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.

Tibbles and Bubbles