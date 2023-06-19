Shopmobility in Dacorum is enhancing lives through volunteering across the area.

This week Community Action Dacorum is highlighting how volunteering with Shopmobility can benefit you as well as others.

Do you want to make a positive difference in your community? Do you enjoy helping others and learning new skills? If so, volunteering with Shopmobility might be the perfect opportunity for you!

Shopmobility in Dacorum

Shopmobility is a service that provides mobility equipment, such as scooters and wheelchairs, for people with limited mobility whether permanent or temporary enabling them to access shops and services independently. Our volunteers assist with admin tasks and issuing vehicles to service users.

But volunteering with Shopmobility is more than just practical support. It is also a chance to:

Connect with people and make new friends.

Improve your well-being and happiness. You will feel a sense of purpose and satisfaction as you see the impact of your work on others.

Learn new skills and acquire practical skills, such as operating mobility equipment and assisting with accessibility requirements.

Don’t just take our word for it. Here are some testimonials from our service users and volunteers:

“I love coming to Shopmobility. The volunteers are so friendly and helpful. They make me feel welcome and comfortable. They also give me advice on how to use the equipment safely and efficiently.” - Mary, service user

“Volunteering with Shopmobility has been a rewarding experience for me. I have met so many wonderful people and learned so much from them. I have also gained confidence as I help others.” - Pete, volunteer

Are you ready to join us in this meaningful journey? Contact the Volunteer Centre today and find out how you can become a Shopmobility volunteer!

You can call us on 01442 247209 or email us here.

You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.

Don’t wait, sign up today and make a difference!

