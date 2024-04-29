Roll on new homes for playmates Sushi and Ginge says Cats Protection Dacorum
Cats Protection Dacorum is looking to rehome inseparable playmates Sushi and Ginge.
Black and white male Sushi, is seven-years-old, while aptly named Ginge is the younger half of the duo at five-years-old.
The pair love people company and are described by the charity as calm, loving, easy going lads who are looking for a family environment, with older children.
Ginge is a quiet boy who loves being in company, and is happy to play now and again. Sushi, on the other hand, says the charity, is ‘the vocal one’, and loves to play whenever he gets the chance. And, as the boss, ‘Sushi speaks for both of them’.
They both enjoy looking out the window and watching the world go by and, of an evening, love a special lap to curl up on.
They would need to be in a household with no other pets and where someone is around all or for at least part of the day.
They would love a garden to explore and stroll in once they have had their settling in period, away from busy and main roads.
If you think you have space in your heart and home for Sushi and Ginge, then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.
The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.