Cat’s Protection in Dacorum is continuing its search for a new home for five-year-old feline Mack.

While he enjoys a play, Mack likes life on the quieter side. He loves to relax while receiving all the love and cuddles he can possibly get. In fact, Mack is well-known for welcoming his loved ones with a gentle nut to their head!

The charity says he is not a lap cat, but will curl up as close to his loved ones as possible.

Mack just wants to be loved. Image submitted.

Mack is an indoor cat only which will be discussed in more detail on interest. He would be happier in a quieter environment, with adults and older children, as the only pet and where someone may be around for him in the day.

If you have a place in your heart and home for Mack then visit the Cats Protection website or contact them on 0345 371 1851.

A spokesperson for Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

