Mum and kitten duo Luna and Merlin looking for new Dacorum family to remain in orbit

Cats Protection is looking for a new home for the 18-month-old tabby and her kitten

Cats Protection in Dacorum is looking for a new home for mother and son duo Luna and Merlin.

The 18-month-old tabby and her kitten, seven months, have experienced a change in circumstances and are in need of a new family to care for them.

The charity says, Luna is shy on first meeting new people but once she has them sussed out, she is very friendly, gaining much-needed courage from her sidekick Merlin. The friendly kitten is described as very friendly and happy to go with the flow.

Tabby cat Luna.

Both love playing with their toys, either with each other or with any human willing to join in! They both love cuddles and fussing.

While they are indoor cats, they would love the option of a garden all of their own to explore after their settling in period, away from main roads. They would be happier in a family environment, with older children preferred.

If you have space in your heart and home for Luna and Merlin, then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.”