More outdoor volunteering roles to get involved with in Dacorum as weather warms up

As the weather is (hopefully) warming up and the sunny days are increasing, so too are the outdoor volunteering roles.

If you are an outdoors type, or want to take advantage of the improving weather, after the long winter, have a look through our dozens of outdoor volunteer roles that can help you get some fresh air in your lungs and blow the cobwebs away.

The Day Trippers Club, for instance, run by Community Transport is a great one to volunteer for. Helping people go on days out, across the borough and beyond. Some of the trips they need drivers or helpers with are out to see the Bluebells on the 25th of April, or the Strawberry Grove, maybe you are available for the St Albans Cathedral trip, get in touch with us and we can sort that out for you.

Door to Store, as well, helping those with poor mobility get out and about, do their shopping, have a cuppa and a chat, combatting isolation and making sure they have enough food in the house. This volunteering involves helping some of the service users on and off the minibus, walking round the supermarket with them, and of course a cupp and a chat before getting back on the bus to head home.

Waterways Experiences, another great outdoor charity, offering canal boat rides in specially adapted narrow boats, up and down The Grand Union Canal through Hemel Hempstead, from their wharf in Nash Mills. They are holding a Volunteering Open Day at their boat base in near The Red Lion, on Saturday 15th April, 10am-4pm. They are an all-volunteer run charity. At their open day, you can meet their teams and chat to other volunteers. They will be running 30-minute trips for you to experience crewing on their boats.

If you click on “I want to volunteer” on our website it will take you to our search area, where you can search by “keyword” like “OUTDOOR” for instance or “GARDEN” whatever it is you have an interest in, they even need volunteers to just walk, at some local organisations. That’s sure to put a Spring in your step.

If you are interested in volunteering with Waterways Experiences, or if you would like to find out what other volunteering opportunities there are in the area, get in touch with the Volunteer Centre today! You can call us on 01442 247209 or contact us by email. You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.