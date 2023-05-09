News you can trust since 1858
Kind-hearted volunteer drivers help get Dacorum charities into gear

Unfortunately, for many vulnerable members of our community, finding reliable transportation can be a significant challenge

By Matt Hatton, Community Action Dacorum
Published 9th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:26 BST

Local charities play an essential role in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community, from elderly members of the community who struggle to leave their homes, to people with disabilities, who require transportation to medical appointments.

Many of these charities rely upon volunteers to support the service and these charities often struggle to find volunteer drivers who can transport individuals to appointments, events, and other important activities. By becoming a volunteer driver, you can help fill this crucial need and make a real difference in the lives of those in your community who need it most.

Community transport organisations support people who are isolated with no way to get around. You can make difference to someone’s life by helping them attend doctor's appointments, pick up shopping, or visit loved ones.

Local charities play an essential role in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community, from elderly members of the community who struggle to leave their homes, to people with disabilities, who require transportation to medical appointments. Photo: VC Dacorum - Martyn Milner.Local charities play an essential role in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community, from elderly members of the community who struggle to leave their homes, to people with disabilities, who require transportation to medical appointments. Photo: VC Dacorum - Martyn Milner.
Photo: VC Dacorum - Martyn Milner.
Unfortunately, for many vulnerable members of our community, finding reliable transportation can be a significant challenge. This is where local charities step in, providing vital transportation services to those who need it most. However, these charities can't do it alone, and they rely heavily on the support of volunteer drivers to help transport their clients. By volunteering as a driver for a local charity, you can help ensure that no one in your community is left behind due to a lack of transportation.

If you click on “I want to volunteer” on our website at www.support4dacorum.org.uk this will take you to our search area, where you can search by “keyword” for instance “DRIVING” or “DRIVER” whatever it is you have an interest in, they even need volunteers to just walk, at some local organisations. That’s sure to GET YOU IN GEAR!

If you are interested in volunteering as a driver, or if you would like to find out what other volunteering opportunities there are in the area, reach out to the Volunteer Centre on 01442 247209 or by email. You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.

If you’re not based in Hemel, we also have outreach sessions in Tring on the first Friday of the month, and in Berkhamsted on the second Tuesday of the month – get in touch to find out more!

