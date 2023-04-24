Is volunteering in Dacorum for you? It's for everyone and anyone because if you have time to spare then you can do it.

Volunteering is very inclusive, and it is open to everyone, no matter your background, skills and experiences, or age. If you have a bit of time to spare, you can volunteer!

Many people use volunteering to learn new skills, gain experience and get references to help with their job search. Others volunteer to take on new challenges, or to build up their confidence and self-esteem. And most importantly, people volunteer to have fun and to have the satisfaction of knowing that they have made a difference.

Anyone can volunteer

What’s more, there are many benefits to volunteering other than just wanting to give back to the community – people start volunteering for a variety of reasons. It may be that they are feeling lonely or isolated, so they volunteer to make new friends, meet new and interesting people, and enlarge their social circle.

Whatever the reason for volunteering, volunteers will tell you that the experience is rewarding both for themselves and the people they help. One volunteer that we have helped find a volunteering role had this to say: “I absolutely love volunteering. It is so rewarding, and I have made lots of new friends.”

Whatever your reason for volunteering, we’re here to help! We currently have over a hundred volunteering roles, so whatever your interests, skills and experience, or time commitment, we have something for you!