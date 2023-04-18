Dacorum's community spirit helps replace charity's bus that was stolen and torched by cold-hearted vandals in Hemel

Dacorum's community spirit has helped replace a charity's bus that was stolen and torched by cold-hearted vandals in Hemel.

Locals came together in an effort to help towards replacing a much-needed service run by a local charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the beginning of March 2023, one of Community Action Dacorums’ accessible mini buses was stolen from its parking area and left burning on the outskirts of Hemel Hempstead. As you can see from the image released by Hertfordshire Police, the specially adapted vehicle was completely destroyed.

The charity's bus was stolen and torched in Hemel

The bus was driven by volunteers for the charity, who would take out hundreds of local groups over the year, all of whom can't get out so easily at present.

“We used this bus regularly to transport our members with a learning disability to and from the social activities that we run to alleviate loneliness and isolation and give respite to unpaid carers,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is very sad that someone has taken this away from them.”

Fortunately, the local community has been doing grand work in pulling together to help with the cost of a new bus. So far, half of the £10,000 target has been pledged via the Crowdfunder initiative online. It is hoped the volunteers will soon be back on the road again, taking people out and about across the borough.

Simon Aulton CEO of Community Action Dacorum said: “We are amazed at the response from our community. The impact of their generosity will help the borough for years to come, as we will be able to replace the old diesel bus with a new “state of the art” electric vehicle, which for a charity, is much more in keeping with our sustainability goals.”

If you would like to find out what volunteering opportunities there are in the area, get in touch with the Volunteer Centre today by calling 01442 247209 or by email.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also pop in to the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.