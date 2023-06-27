News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Dacorum community initiative assists over 50s by combating loneliness

“The Repair Shed has given me a renewed sense of purpose”
By Matt Hatton, Community Action Dacorum
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

In the heart of Hertfordshire, a remarkable initiative called the Repair Shed is making a profound impact on the lives of the over 50s, combating loneliness and fostering a sense of purpose.

More than just a place for fixing and building, the Repair Shed provides a space for meaningful connections, shared experiences, and the restoration of vital skills.

At the Repair Shed, individuals come together to repair and construct items using recycled materials, all while dedicating a significant portion of their time to supporting a host charity. With three sheds currently running, the demand is evident, as there is a waiting list of predominantly isolated men seeking companionship and purpose.

The repair shedThe repair shed
The repair shed
Most Popular
Read More
Patients in Hertfordshire shouldn’t have to ‘repeat their story multiple times’

“As a team leader and retiree, volunteering at the Repair Shed has given me a renewed sense of purpose, allowing me to apply the skills I honed throughout my engineering career. The charity holds a special place in my heart, as the Shed I volunteer at is located within a special needs school,” said John Briffet, of Redbourn Shed.

The Repair Shed is not just about repairs; it’s about rebuilding lives, fostering connections, and empowering communities. Together, we can transform this new Shed into a beacon of hope, bridging generational gaps, and creating a brighter future for all.

If you are interested in volunteering in any capacity at any of The Repair Sheds contact the Volunteer Centre today. You can call us on 01442 247209 or email. You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse –the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.

Related topics:DacorumHertfordshireBoots