News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Dacorum Cat’s Protection appealing for new home for ‘Gentleman’ Mack

The five-year-old feline is described as a very friendly and laid-back lad who loves being in people company
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

Cat’s Protection in Dacorum is looking for a new home for ‘gentleman’ Mack.

The five-year-old feline is described as a very friendly and laid-back lad who loves being in people company.

While he enjoys a play, Mack likes life on the quieter side. He loves to relax while receiving all the love and cuddles he can possibly get. In fact, Mack is well-known for welcoming his loved ones with a head-butt no less!

Gentleman Mack.Gentleman Mack.
Gentleman Mack.
Most Popular

Mack is not a lap cat, but will curl up as close his favourite humans as he possibly can - he just wants to be with people and to know he is loved. Cat’s Protection say he is ‘a true gentleman in attitude and character’.

Mack is an indoor cat only which will be discussed in more detail on interest. He would be happier in a quieter environment, with adults and/or older children, as the only pet.

If you have a place in your heart and home for Mack then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.

Related topics:DacorumCatsBerkhamsted