Cat’s Protection in Dacorum is looking for a new home for ‘gentleman’ Mack.

The five-year-old feline is described as a very friendly and laid-back lad who loves being in people company.

While he enjoys a play, Mack likes life on the quieter side. He loves to relax while receiving all the love and cuddles he can possibly get. In fact, Mack is well-known for welcoming his loved ones with a head-butt no less!

Gentleman Mack.

Mack is not a lap cat, but will curl up as close his favourite humans as he possibly can - he just wants to be with people and to know he is loved. Cat’s Protection say he is ‘a true gentleman in attitude and character’.

Mack is an indoor cat only which will be discussed in more detail on interest. He would be happier in a quieter environment, with adults and/or older children, as the only pet.

If you have a place in your heart and home for Mack then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.