News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Community projects calling on volunteers to make a difference in Dacorum this summer

Residents are being encouraged to immerse themselves in the joy of outdoor volunteering
By Matt Hatton, Community Action Dacorum
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST

The Volunteer Centre in Dacorum is calling on people to make a positive impact in the community.

A number of outdoor-based projects are looking for volunteers to help restore nature, walking trails and create community gardens.

Among them are Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust which aims to preserve natural resources through activities like tree planting, habitat restoration, and local cleanups, and Sunnyside Rural Trust which creates vibrant gardens and welcoming outdoor environments.

Volunteers getting stuck in. Image submitted.Volunteers getting stuck in. Image submitted.
Volunteers getting stuck in. Image submitted.
Most Popular

Residents can also support outdoor enthusiasts by volunteering in trail maintenance and outdoor recreation projects by helping to build and maintain trails, ensuring safe and enjoyable experiences for hikers, bikers, and nature lovers.

For the less green-fingered, ‘happy wanderer’ initiatives are another option. Join a local group for a short walk through the park with older walkers, or those with low mobility, helping them taking a relaxing stroll around a local beauty spot.

This summer, residents are encouraged to immerse themselves in the joy of outdoor volunteering. This allows them to connect with nature, make a difference in the community, and embrace the beauty of the local environment. There are many opportunities available to take part in - from conservation and community gardens to walks maintenance and park preservation.

Those interested in outdoor volunteering this summer can contact the Volunteer Centre on 01442 247209 or email.

They are also invited to visit the Roundhouse in Hemel town centre, open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.

Related topics:ResidentsHertfordshireDacorum