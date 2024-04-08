Cats Protection is looking to rehome inseparable sibling duo Mia and Jasper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inseparable feline duo Mia and Jasper are on the hunt for a playmate says Cats Protection Dacorum.

The charity are looking to rehome brother and sister Jasper and Mia after a change in their circumstances.

Mia is described as a social butterfly who thrives on human interaction. She is affectionate, enjoys strokes with an innate sense of curiosity and yearning for adventure.

Meanwhile, Jasper has a gentle nature and friendly demeanour, making those around him feel truly special with his purrs and gentle headbutts.

Jasper spends lots of his time watching out the window and enjoying the view but Mia always teases him to play chase with her.

They value their personal space during the day but the evenings are playtime for all the family!

They are an ideal addition to a family with children who are happy to keep up with this playful pair.

Once they have had their settling in period they would love a garden to explore, away from main roads.

If you think you have space in your heart and home for Mia and Jasper then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.