Cat's Protection in Dacorum looking to complete people-loving Jigsaw's puzzle
And they have penned a personal advert for the five-year-old in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted or beyond can give her a new home
Jigsaw is described as a lady who prefers the quieter side of life - not very good with loud noises or fast movement so parents with older children or an adults only home would suit her best, as the only pet.
Jigsaw loves being with people and would need someone to be around for her for at least part of the day. She enjoys playing with her toys and is happy to share them.
She would benefit from a garden for the odd stroll though she doesn’t venture out for long or far but away from main roads.
She is chipped, neutered and her flea and worming treatments are up to date. However, she would require her vaccinations to be completed once rehomed.
Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”
If you have space in your heart and home for Mo then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.