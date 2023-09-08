News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Cat's Protection in Dacorum looking to complete people-loving Jigsaw's puzzle

The five-year-old feline is looking for a new home
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cats Protection in Dacorum wants to find a loving new home for people-loving Jigsaw the cat.

And they have penned a personal advert for the five-year-old in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted or beyond can give her a new home

Jigsaw is described as a lady who prefers the quieter side of life - not very good with loud noises or fast movement so parents with older children or an adults only home would suit her best, as the only pet.

Jigsaw.Jigsaw.
Jigsaw.
Most Popular

Jigsaw loves being with people and would need someone to be around for her for at least part of the day. She enjoys playing with her toys and is happy to share them.

She would benefit from a garden for the odd stroll though she doesn’t venture out for long or far but away from main roads.

She is chipped, neutered and her flea and worming treatments are up to date. However, she would require her vaccinations to be completed once rehomed.

Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

Feline Jigsaw is on the hunt for a forever home.Feline Jigsaw is on the hunt for a forever home.
Feline Jigsaw is on the hunt for a forever home.

If you have space in your heart and home for Mo then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

Related topics:DacorumBerkhamstedHemel HempsteadCats