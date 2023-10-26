News you can trust since 1858
Cats Protection in Dacorum looking for a family to say 'Oui Monsieur' to gentleman feline

Monsieur is described by the charity as ‘a friendly loveable boy’
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
Cats Protection in Dacorum is looking for a family to say ‘oui’ to Monsieur the cat.

The feline is in need of a new home after a change in his family circumstances.

The 10-year-old is described by the charity as ‘a friendly loveable boy and a true companion’.

Lap-cat Monsieur enjoys a cuddle. Submitted image.Lap-cat Monsieur enjoys a cuddle. Submitted image.
Monsieur is a lap cat and likes to keep his loved ones company. On first meeting he can be shy and will keep his distance but once he realises he’s among friends, he is quite happy to approach for a fuss. In particular, he loves strokes and enjoys a brush. As well as cuddles, Monsieur is partial to the occasional play.

He is looking for a quieter home environment, away from main roads.

He would thrive in a family with older children, as the only pet, where someone may be around for at least part of the day.

He is neutered and chipped, and his flea, worm and vaccination treatments are up to date.

If you have space in your heart and home for Monsieur then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.

