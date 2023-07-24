News you can trust since 1858
Cats Protection in Dacorum is looking for a new family for affectionate feline Mo

He is described as ‘very much young at heart’
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read

Cat’s Protection in Dacorum is looking for a home for affectionate feline Mo.

This lovely boy is nine years of age and described as ‘very much young at heart’.

Mo does like the quieter side of life and, in sunny weather, he is happy spending days in the garden and his evenings cuddled up on the sofa with someone.

Mo loves to cuddle. Image submitted.
Mo loves to cuddle. Image submitted.
He enjoys a bit of playtime now and again but best of all, he loves to be in company.

He would like a forever home in a family environment with older children, as the only pet, where someone is around part of the day. That said, he is quite happy to while away the time with snoozing. He is a true gentleman!

He would need a secure garden, away from main roads.

Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

'True gentleman' Mo. Image submitted.
'True gentleman' Mo. Image submitted.

If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.

