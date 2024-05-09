Cats Protection Dacorum on the lookout for purr-fect playmates for affectionate and fun-loving Fern
Cats Protection Dacorum is on the lookout for a new family for affectionate feline Fern.
Two-year-old Fern is described by the charity as ‘a real sweetie, very affectionate and easy going’.
Staff say Fern enjoys sitting and watch the world go by and loves playing with her toys. She especially enjoys a human playmate to join her.
She would be happier in a family environment with older children, as the only pet, where someone can be around at least part of the day since she does love to be in people company.
The charity adds, she is a content little lady, now looking for her forever home and a new family to share it with. Once she has had her settling in period she would love a garden to explore and relax in the sunshine away from main and busy roads.
If you think you have space in your heart and home for Fern then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851
available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing
The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.
And to its volunteers and adopters, the charity said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.”