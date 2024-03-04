Cats Protection Dacorum looking to find feline Fudge his home sweet home
Cats Protection in Dacorum are looking for families to give affectionate feline Fudge his home sweet home.
This boy is around three-years-old and is in need of a new family after a change in his circumstances.
According to the charity, Fudge adores napping, strokes, and under the chin scratches. He is looking for a home where he will be the only pet and an indoor cat - with no outside access - to be discussed before adoption. The indoor life suits Fudge well, especially since that is where the beds and food are.
Cuddly Fudge would be happy in a family home environment or with someone seeking a companion. If you have time to give him love and engage in some playtime, then Fudge is the boy for you!
If you think you have space in your heart and home for Fudge then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.
The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.
And to its volunteers and adopters, the charity said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.”