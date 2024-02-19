Cats Protection Dacorum looking out for new family for affectionate feline Fudge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cats Protection Dacorum is looking for a home for affectionate feline Fudge.

This boy is around three-years-old and is in need of a new family after a change in his circumstances.

According to the charity, Fudge adores napping, strokes, and under the chin scratches. He is looking for a home where he will be the only pet and an indoor cat - with no outside access - to be discussed before adoption. The indoor life suits Fudge well, especially since that is where the beds and food are.

Fudge is an affectionate boy looking for some TLC.

Fudge would be happy in a family home environment or with someone seeking a companion. If you have time to give him love and engage in some playtime, then Fudge is the boy for you!

If you think you have space in your heart and home for Fudge then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.

The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.