Cats Protection Dacorum is on the lookout for new home for gentleman Tommy
He is described as a confident, and relaxed boy who loves to curl up on your lap for cuddles.
Tommy thrives on attention and has, according to the charity, got a ‘super loud purr’ when he is happy.
He always greets with a ‘chirrup’ when someone comes to see him. While the charity estimates he is around 11-years-old, they say he is ‘definitely young at heart’ and loves to play – especially with his fishing rod toys.
He would be happier in a family home, as the only pet, with access to a garden, once he has had his settling in period, away from main roads, once he has had his settling in period. He would need someone around often, to give him the attention he loves.
If you have space in your heart and home for Tommy then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.
The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.
And to its volunteers and adopters, it said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”