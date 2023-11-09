Cats Protection Dacorum is looking for a new family for inseparable kitten duo Adam and Eve

The team says they love being in people company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inseparable brother and sister duo, Adam and Eve, are looking for a new home.

Cats Protection in Dacorum are calling on families from the region and beyond to share their home with the adorable kittens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-month-old felines are described by the charity as ‘full of love and fun’.

Eve.

The team says they love being in people company and are happy to play with their toys, especially when humans join in for as long as they can keep up! The duo are also partial to a good old fashioned cuddle in the evening.

They would be happier in a family environment with older children. Naturally, a garden to explore would be ideal, once they have completed their settling in period, away from main roads.

They are neutered and chipped and their flea treatment is up to date but they would need their vaccinations done on adoption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have space in your heart and home for Adam and Eve then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.

Adam.

Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”