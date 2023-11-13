He is a described as as ‘a friendly loveable boy and a true companion’

Cats Protection in Dacorum is continuing the search for a home for Monsieur the cat.

The charity first put a call out for a forever family for the 10-year-old lap cat last month after a change in his circumstances.

They describe him as ‘a friendly loveable boy and a true companion’.

Monsieur is looking for a forever home.

Monsieur is a lap cat and likes to keep his loved ones company. On first meeting he can be shy and will keep his distance but once he realises he’s among friends, he is quite happy to approach for a fuss. In particular, he loves strokes and enjoys a brush. As well as cuddles, Monsieur is partial to the occasional play.

He is looking for a quieter home environment, away from main roads.

He is neutered, chipped, his flea/worm and vaccination treatments are up to date.

He would thrive in a family with older children, as the only pet, where someone may be around for at least part of the day.

If you have space in your heart and home for Monsieur then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.