Cats Protection Dacorum appeals for a new family for affectionate feline Milo
Cats Protection in Dacorum is looking for a new home for friendly and affectionate feline, Milo.
The 10-year-old has had a change in his family circumstances and needs a new cat-loving companion.
The cat rehoming charity describes Milo as happy, curious, very friendly, affectionate, and an all-round ‘amazing’ cat.
They believe Milo is under the impression he’s human, with his habit of following those taking care of him around the house.
While he enjoys physical closeness, Milo prefers to be in charge of doling out the affection and will let you know when he wants a fuss.
He is also not a fan of cat flaps, preferring to sit by the door when he wants to go out and meowing to be let back in.
Milo would be best suited to a cat-experienced family environment, as the only pet, with older children. He would need company for at least part of the day.
He would love a garden to explore after his settling-in period, away from busy main roads.
He is neutered and chipped, and his flea, worm and booster treatments are up to date.
If you have space in your heart and home for Milo then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.