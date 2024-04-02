‘Bonded’ brother and sister duo looking for a new family says Cats Protection Dacorum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inseparable siblings Tin Tin and Lucy are ready and waiting to find their forever home says Cats Protection Dacorum.

The charity describes them as ‘very bonded’.

It says the duo require patience and a calm environment to settle in, but once trust has been established, they will be your friends forever.They enjoy playtime and three is certainly not a crowd for this inseparable twosome, especially when fuss and affection are involved.

Tin Tin (left) and Lucy.

However, lap time will be on their terms, as they know what they like and when.

They are quite shy with new people, so it is advised they will need time in their new home to get to know their new family first.

An owner who has the time and patience to help them gain their confidence would be ideal, says the charity.

They would be happier in a family environment with children over 10-years-old or an adults home only, as the only pets.

The duo are inseparable.

And someone who can be around in the day or at least part of the day for them is preferred.

After an extended settling in period, they would enjoy a garden to explore away from main roads.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing