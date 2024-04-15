Affectionate feline on the hunt for purr-fect family says Cats Protection Dacorum

Del loves to snuggle up on his scratching post.

Cats Protection Dacorum is looking for a purr-fect family for affectionate feline Del.

The charity says ‘handsome’ boy Del loves being in people company and will greet human companions with purrs and jump up for fuss and a lap.

While he loves attention, he is also described as happy in his own company and loves sitting high up on his scratch post and cosy bed.

His favourite toys to play with are a laser pen and teaser sticks.

Del is looking for special humans who can offer him a forever home and provide loyal companionship.

Once in a new home, he will need time to settle and get used to his new family.

He would benefit from a garden after an extended settling in period since he has been used to being indoors.

A generous garden away from main roads for Del to stroll in would be ideal.

He would would be happier as the only pet in an adult environment, possibly with older children.

If you think you have space in your heart and home for Del then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.