Cats Protection Dacorum hoping feline can bring a ray-a of sunshine to new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cats Protection Dacorum is looking for a fur-ever home for affectionate feline Raya.

Ten-year-old Raya needs to find a new family after an unfortunate change in her home circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rehoming charity describes Raya as ‘a very content little lady’ who is looking for a calm home environment.

Raya is a contented lady who loves to cuddle.

She enjoys to curl up with her ‘special person’, making loyal companion to someone who is happy to give her all the love she needs

She would be happier in an adult environment, as the only pet where there is no hustle or bustle. While she loves to go outside, Raya would need to be homed away from main roads since she is used to a rural environment.

She is neutered, chipped and her flea and worm treatments are up to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you think you have space in your heart and home for Raya then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing

The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.