Cats Protection Dacorum hoping feline can bring a ray-a of sunshine to new home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cats Protection Dacorum is looking for a fur-ever home for affectionate feline Raya.
Ten-year-old Raya needs to find a new family after an unfortunate change in her home circumstances.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The rehoming charity describes Raya as ‘a very content little lady’ who is looking for a calm home environment.
She enjoys to curl up with her ‘special person’, making loyal companion to someone who is happy to give her all the love she needs
She would be happier in an adult environment, as the only pet where there is no hustle or bustle. While she loves to go outside, Raya would need to be homed away from main roads since she is used to a rural environment.
She is neutered, chipped and her flea and worm treatments are up to date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you think you have space in your heart and home for Raya then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing
The charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.
And to its volunteers and adopters, the charity said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.”