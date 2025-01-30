New Smyrna Beach has fun for all ages

This surfing hot spot on Florida’s Atlantic coast has plenty of charm

Driving a golf cart along the sands of New Smyrna Beach felt like the ultimate laid-back, free and easy activity to enjoy at this distinctly ‘old Florida-style’ destination.

Holidaymakers, and particularly surfers, flock to the town’s barrier island beside the Atlantic Ocean named as one of the best surf destinations in America to ride the waves by Surfer magazine. Having started our Florida escape in Orlando to enjoy theme park heaven, it was just an hour’s drive to the coast to relax and enjoy sun, sea and a wealth of wildlife and adventure.

Where to stay

New Smyrna Beach has 17 miles of sand (photo: Fernando Diez)

Our base was a spacious, four-bedroom, two-bathroom vacation home with a full kitchen, pool table and big garden for the 11-year-old and two-year-old in our multi-generational group. The beach was just across the road and the town a longer walk or short drive away. But if you want to be right on the beach with access to a swimming pool, then Springhill Suites is a brilliant choice. Go on the beach or sit by the pool and enjoy a drink then relax in the beautiful rooms, ideal for families.

What’s the vibe?

New Smyrna Beach is a quirky mix of modern and traditional with lovely individual shops along Flagler Avenue that leads right down to the beach with access for cars along a five-mile stretch. The beach stretches for a glorious 17 miles. For a more upmarket feel, another shopping and dining area - Canal Street - is great to explore.

The three generations in our family really enjoyed the casual seaside style of New Smyrna. Everything is within easy reach. It’s the ultimate decompression zone after the hectic fun of the theme parks.

Relax by the lovely, beachside pool at Springhill Suites

Things to do

You can drive along the beach from Flagler Avenue to Smyrna Dunes Park (£8 admission per vehicle), a 184-acre inlet park located along the southern shoreline of Ponce de Leon Inlet. With an accessible boardwalk there are many places to enjoy the scenic views along the way of the sea and the Indian River.

We also really enjoyed a relaxing boat trip around the Indian River Lagoon in search of the area’s abundant wildlife, including birds and dolphins. Certified Florida naturalist Ted was on hand during the two-hour tour to answer all our questions and Captain George kept a keen eye out for dolphins and there were numerous sightings. A particular delight was getting close to a multitude of nesting birds with their young. See marinediscoverycenter.org.

Where to eat

The jaw-dropping Saturn rocket

Pop your flip flops back on, stay in your shorts and T-shirts and make your way from the beach to the lively Flagler Tavern, just steps from the sand for a substantial, delicious and tasty lunch. It’s just right for families with friendly staff and both indoor and outdoor seating and a huge menu.

But for a fine dining experience we absolutely loved Norwood’s, which has a fun ‘tree house’ seating area as well as the main restaurant and bars. This is a chic spot if you want to splash out. It’s been a seafood restaurant since 1946 and has grown over the years with the treehouse bar added in 2015.

Fine wines and craft cocktails help you wash down exquisite dishes, such as aged steak, seafood and vegetarian options include a 1Ib Gorgonzola Ribeye Steak (£34), Admiral’s Platter with lobster tail, grilled mahi, broiled shrimp and scallops (£33) and veggie Parisian Gnocchi (£14). It’s worth making note of Happy Hour times and the brunch offerings at the weekend too.

Also, there’s nowhere better for a typical American breakfast - pancakes and all - than Wake Up Cafe.

Learn about the space shuttle missions at Kennedy Space Center

Space adventure

Just over an hour’s drive from New Smyrna Beach is the Kennedy Space Center. I’ve visited the complex many times and it has grown over the years to be one of the most spectacular attractions in Florida. A working space ‘port’ for NASA and now Space X, the visitor center tells the story of space travel from the very beginning to the present day. Nothing is so jaw-dropping as the first time visitors walk into the Apollo/Saturn V centre to be confronted by the business end of the biggest ever rocket - the one that transported men to the moon in 1969. A short bus ride from the main complex you can learn all about the moon landings and even touch a moon rock. Back at the ever-growing main area you can wander the rocket garden, see a space shuttle and learn all about its development and flights, see IMAX movies and even experience what it’s like to be blasted into space! We loved our face-to-face meeting with astronaut Norm Thagard during an experience where you can ask questions about space flight from someone who has been there.

Travel facts

For more information on New Smyrna Beach, go to visitnsbfl.com.

Rent the The Big Surf House, (from $1,715 per week (£1,373), plus taxes and fees). See www.funcoastrentals.com.

Rooms at Springhill Suites by Marriott, New Smyrna Beach www.marriott.com/dabsh start from $233 (£187) per room, per night, including breakfast.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida is a magnet for surfers

Golf cart rental starts from $90 (£72), based on a four-person cart for four hours. See www.topshelfcarts.com.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex single-day admission is $75 (£60) per adult and $65 (£52) per child plus tax, and the two-day ticket is $89 (£71) per adult and $79 (£63) per child. Located just 45 minutes from Orlando, Florida. See www.kennedyspacecenter.com.

