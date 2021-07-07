New pop-up market in Hemel Hempstead to mark Independent Retailer Month

Hemel Hempstead BID, Dacorum Borough Council and Saunders Market have joined forces to mark Independent Retailer Month with a pop-up market in Hemel Hempstead during July.

The ‘Made in Hemel’ pop-up launched at the weekend and will run every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm throughout July, ending on Sunday, July 25.

Made In Hemel will be on the Marlowes between Primark and Marks and Spencer.

New pop-up market in Hemel Hempstead

The purpose of the market is to provide a unique shopping experience for visitors to the town centre, as well as provide a high street presence for local small businesses.

On offer will be various locally sourced and locally made products from candles and wax melts to children’s clothing and hand made jewellery and homeware and lots more.

Phil Walker, Hemel Hempstead BID Chair, said: “We have a fantastic range of independent retailers throughout the town centre here in Hemel Hempstead.

"The pop-up market will complement these perfectly whilst providing an opportunity for small businesses and start-ups to trade in the local high street.

"We hope that this can provide the first step that small local independent businesses need to transition from online to bricks and mortar trading.”

For more information about the traders that will be at Made In Hemel click here, or email [email protected] if you are interested in trading.