Take a look around new apartments at a former engineering college campus in Kings Langley.

Bellway North London is delivering 65 new one and two-bedroom apartments at Millworks, on the one-acre site off Home Park Mill Link Road.

The developer is releasing the first collection of apartments for sale when it launches the site to the public on Saturday, March 18.

CGI’s of the homes soon to be available at Bellway’s Millworks development in Kings Langley

The development has been named Millworks in reference to the history of the site, which housed papermills for centuries, and later becoming an engineering college for West Herts College. The five-storey apartment building will also incorporate mill-style gables and rooflines to provide an architectural link with the past.

Greg Allsop, Sales Director at Bellway North London, said: “This is a very eagerly awaited launch. There has been a great deal of interest in these apartments ever since we announced our plans to build here and more than 800 potential purchasers have registering to receive updates on the development.

“Construction is progressing well and we are looking forward to welcoming people to the sales centre at Millworks for the first time next month. The launch will be an opportunity for people to find out more about the different types of apartments that are available and we are anticipating a very busy day for our sales team.

“These stylish apartments are designed to make full use of the internal space by incorporating a modern open-plan layout. Each property will feature either a balcony or terrace and will allow buyers the opportunity to purchase an allocated car parking space either with or without an electric vehicle charging point.”

Outline planning permission was granted for the apartments in 2019, with detailed plans being approved in February 2022.

Construction work began on the site last year after the demolition of the former college buildings had been completed.

Millworks is not the first collaboration between West Herts College and Bellway, as the homebuilder has recently completed 110 new homes at The Foundry, on the former Dacorum campus in Hemel Hempstead, which forms the first part of the college’s relocation and transformation scheme.

Greg said: “We have developed a close relationship with West Herts College and are proud to be able to transform this one-acre site into a new community delivering much-needed new housing to Kings Langley. Millworks will be a fabulous new gated neighbourhood within walking distance of the village and a short stroll away from the railway station which offers regular services to Euston.

“We anticipate that the apartments will appeal to a range of purchasers but will prove to be particularly attractive to first-time buyers working locally and people needing to commute to central London.”