Nativity crib in Hemel Hempstead town centre marks its 60th anniversary
It’s in Marlowes
Have you spotted the Nativity crib in Hemel Hempstead?
Once again this year the Knights of St Columba – a national group for Catholic men – have erected the nativity crib in the town centre, with this year marking its 60th anniversary.
Although it has been battered and bashed it has stood the test of time and has been a familiar sight to generations of families who have lived in the town. It can be seen in Marlowes on the raised green beside Celly’s Salon.