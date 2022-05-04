Tring fire engine donated to support Ukrainian firefighters

A Tring fire engine has been donated to Ukraine as part of a mission to support the country’s firefighters.

A 2006 Scania P94 fire engine, which was based in Tring until August 2021, will be sent to Ukraine along with 30 pieces of firefighting equipment.

The items donated include ladders, portable pumps, hose reels, and generators which will help fire services as the Russian invasion continues.

Hertfordshire County Council is to send a Tring fire engine to help in Ukraine.

Chief Fire Officer and Executive Director for Community Protection at Hertfordshire County Council, Alex Woodman, said: “We can only imagine how difficult the current situation is for fire and rescue service in Ukraine.”