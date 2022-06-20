The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) has announced that its three-day walkout – the biggest rail strike in 30 years – will begin tomorrow (June 21).

There will be an almost total shutdown of the network in England, Wales and Scotland.

People in Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Apsley, Berkhamsted and Kings Langley are being told to plan ahead as trains in and out of Dacorum will be disrupted and will only run a limited service.

Trains across the country will stop or run a reduced service on Tuesday (June 21), Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25).

National Rail has advised people to only travel if necessary, but for those needing to board trains on Tuesday (June 21), Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25) a reduced service will run.

Here is how you can get a refund or compensation for delayed or cancelled travel

National Rail says that it “will do all we can to honour passengers’ tickets, however, the industrial action planned by the RMT will cause significant disruption”.

If your service has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you will be entitled to either a change or refund from the original ticket retailer.

There will be an admin fee of no more than £10 for changes made to an Advance ticket made between 6pm the day before travel and the departure of the service.

Customers can use their tickets the day before the date on the ticket or through the week and including the Monday and Tuesday of the following week (June 27 and 28) – but this excludes season tickets.

Tickets that include crossing London will not be valid on the London Underground services on an alternative date.

Routes not affected by the industrial action will have an admin fee of up to £10.

Season ticket holders will be able to able to claim 100% compensation through Delay Repay if they choose not to travel on the disrupted days.

The RMT is striking over pay and job cuts that rail workers face after the pandemic.

It has said: “We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit.”