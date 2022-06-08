In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, people across the borough hosted parties, set off fireworks and enjoyed tea and cakes.
Neighbours and local people came together over the extended bank holiday weekend to honour the Queen’s Jubilee.
1. Bovingdon's Jubilee fireworks
Jubilee fireworks in Bovingdon from by Dacorum company, Fantastic Fireworks.
Photo: Jonathan Culverhouse
2. St Peter's Thanksgiving service
St Peter's Church in Berkhamsted held a Thanksgiving service for Queen.
Photo: Prunella Murray
3. Cut out Queen
Father Stuart Owen and members of the parish with a cut out of the Queen at St Peter's.
Photo: Prunella Murray
4. Cakes galore
A selection of cakes and sweet treats at St Peter's Church.
Photo: Prunella Murray