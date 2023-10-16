Hertfordshire on its way to meeting housing targets as more new homes completed in spring compared to last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More new build dwellings were completed in Hertfordshire this spring, recent figures show.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show around 1,080 new dwellings were built in Hertfordshire in the three months to June – an increase from the 1,040 completed in the same period of 2022.

Of these, 850 were built by private developers, while the remainder were social homes financed by housing associations.

The increase has been reflected across the country, with seasonally adjusted figures showing, 67,600 new dwellings were started in the second quarter of the year, which was a 33 per cent increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The local figures have not been seasonally adjusted and have been rounded to the nearest ten.

However, the increase has been attributed to the new building standards introduced, which prompted house builders to bring forward the start of project works to avoid the costs of complying with the new regulations.

During the Labour Party conference Sir Keir Starmer pledged to build new towns across the country and 1.5 million new homes during the five years of the next Parliament to stop housing become ‘a luxury for the few’.

Locations for new towns will be identified based on proximity to busy transport hubs, very high levels of housing need and avoidance of nature spots and important green spaces – with sites designated in the first six months of a Labour government.

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at the Institute for Public Policy Research, described England’s housing as ‘among the poorest quality and most expensive in the developed world’.

He added: “We now have millions of people renting privately, often in poor quality conditions or with little security, but still paying sky-high rents.

“Yet the Government doesn't have the policies in place to meet its own housing targets. It certainly won't meet its stated ambition to supply 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, and may struggle to meet its ambition to build 1 million new homes this parliament, and is nowhere near meeting actual housing need.

“Estimates suggest that up to 340,000 homes are needed in England each year, with 145,000 of those being affordable. The Government needs to get serious about reforming our dysfunctional land market and investing in the genuinely affordable homes that people across the country so desperately need.”

Anthony Breach, senior analyst at the Centre for Cities, agrees the target is too low.

He added: “The planning system is responsible for Britain’s acute housing crisis and the limits it places on our growth.