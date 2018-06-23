Muddy Stilettos award for Berkhamsted business

A Berkhamsted-based children’s craft party specialist has been named Best Children’s Business in Hertfordshire in the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards 2018.

Oglee Poglee was founded in 2012 by mum-of-two Claire Gillespie, starting life as a series of local craft workshops.

Claire then expanded the business to include running creative craft parties, as well as selling innovative craft-filled party bags.

The Oglee Poglee team create bespoke party themes for ages for ages three to 11, as well as themed party bags.

Claire is passionate about encouraging children to let their imaginations run free.

She said: “Oglee Poglee was born when I discovered the joy of creating with my own children. To me, there’s nothing better than sitting round the kitchen table and finding fun ways to create and craft together.”

Having fought off stiff local competition in the Muddy Stilettos Awards, Claire said: “I’m pleased as Punch to have won this award. I have a fantastic team of arty adventurers who work tirelessly to ensure we have happy children and parents. There is nothing better than having all that hard work pay off.”

Editor of Muddy Stilettos Herts, Sandra Deeble, said: “Voted for by the people of Herts, the Muddy Stilettos Awards recognises unique, exciting and brilliant local businesses. With Oglee Poglee, Claire has created an original, inspiring concept that piques the interest of all it touches.”