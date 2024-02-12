Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with Land Rover in Hemel Hempstead
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road accident in Hemel Hempstead.
Police are appealing for information after a white Land Rover was involved in a crash with a black Honda motorcycle on Breakspear Way, shortly before 5pm on Friday (February 9).
The incident happened close to the roundabout with Maylands Avenue.
The driver of the Land Rover was arrested and taken into in police custody.
Road Policing Unit Sergeant Tim Davies said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision.
“We know that there would have been many motorists travelling in this area at the time of the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to make contact. We’d also like to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle shortly before the collision.
“If you were in the area and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle please check to see if you have captured anything that could be useful to our investigation.
“Those with information can contact me by emailing [email protected].”
Information can also be reported online, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 561 of 9 February 2024.