Motorcyclist in ‘critical condition’ after a road collision near Flamstead

A motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ yesterday after a collision with a car on a roundabout.

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses who were on the junction with the A5 and Watery Lane at approximately 3pm.

For reasons unknown at this stage a white Kia Sportage and a white and blue Suzuki GSX R-1000 were in collision which resulted in the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffering serious injuries.

The roundabout was closed to traffic to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Helimed landed at the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Kia was uninjured.

PC Jason Brownlie-Parker, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision happened at a busy junction during the day so there would have been plenty of motorists in the area.

“Were you using the roundabout at around 3pm yesterday? Did you witness the collision, or its aftermath?

“Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If so, we would be very keen to speak to you as you may have captured the events leading up to or following the collision. We are interested in recording any information you may have, however insignificant it seems. It could be key to the investigation.”

If you have any information that could help with officers’ enquires, please contact PC Brownlie-Parker on jason.brownlie-parker@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 499 of June 12 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report