More celebrities set to turn out for annual Nikki Cross memorial match in Hemel Hempstead

Celebrities, TV stars, and former footballers are lending their backing to a charity match in memory of a Hemel Hempstead mum.

The third annual Nikki Cross Cup match takes place at Hemel Hempstead Football Club from 11am on Saturday May 12.

Former QPR player Marc Bircham has called in some favours from old friends, with stars such as Dennis Wise, Neil Harris, and Tommy Smith set to appear.

And Peaky Blinders actor Paul Bullion is one of a host of TV stars set to line-up in the charity match.

Other entertainment will also be on offer, such as an RAF spitfire flyover, fairground rides, stalls and auctions.

The game will raise funds for Nikki’s Wishes and Child Bereavement UK in memory of Nikki, who was tragically killed in her own home in Grovehill in 2015.

The Nikki's Wishes charity provides treats for children who have suffered from bereavement, and over the weekend took up to 50 kids for a fun day at The Snow Centre in Hemel.

Nikki’s husband Dan Cross has also invited friends he made on his stint on TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He told the Gazette: “We can’t speak highly enough of these people who are giving up their own time to take part.

"For them to go out of their way and put this together for us is wonderful."

Asked how he and his family were getting on, Dan added: "They sometimes find it difficult to sleep, but the kids in general are happy.

"I'm also helping out other people who have suffered bereavement, just making sure that they have someone to listen to. And if they ask, I can tell them how I went through it."

The memorial matches have brought in big crowds in recent years, with an attendance of up to 3,000 hoped for.

To purchase tickets, head over to the Nikki's Wishes Facebook page. They cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.