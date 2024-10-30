Mohamed Fawzi announced as Labour’s candidate for the Town Ward by-election.

Hemel Hempstead Labour Party have selected Mohamed Fawzi to fight the by-election for the Town ward which will take place on November 21.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the news Mr Fawzi said: “I have lived in Hemel for over 40 years, it's my home. My family and I use the same services you do and that's important to truly understand the challenges and opportunities our town faces.

“I have 35 years of experience of working in Local Government, commercial and voluntary sectors, as a Development and Marketing Director, Senior Manager and Fundraising Director. I know how Councils operate and more importantly how to achieve our shared priorities through the Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also volunteer for two days a week, working with and representing young people and adults with special needs, carers, those struggling with their mental health, and under-represented groups with issues that matter to them such as housing, benefits and support against domestic violence.

Mohamed and David Taylor MP with the team from Yalla Yalla on the Old Town High Street.

“The choice at this election is clear. We are seeing the Liberal Democrats falling apart locally with eight councillors resigning over an allegedly toxic environment. It's the same falling standards that we saw from the Conservatives nationally. This infighting is a distraction from the real issues like delivering strong public services. It's clear that we need change locally.

“My focus will be on serving you and restoring quality public services across our area. Together we can restore stability to our Council, and I will use my experience to serve you as an accessible councillor. I hope I can earn your vote.”