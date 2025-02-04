Mixed emotions for Hemel Hempstead boss Allinson after derby day defeat to Boreham Wood

Lee Allinson was proud of his side's second-half display. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson said he had mixed emotions after seeing his side lose 4-3 at home to local rivals Boreham Wood on Monday night.

​Matt Rush’s 87th minute winner was the difference between the sides after Hemel had fought back from a 3-1 half-time deficit, the result coming after a 1-1 draw at Weston-super-Mare just two days earlier.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Allinson praised his side whilst also not being able to hide his disappointment.

He said: “There's a a number of emotions in the game to be honest with you, I'm very proud and I'm also disappointed.

"I’m disappointed with the goals we've given away but also in the first-half we've come a little bit off game plan which is disappointing but we;ve got to give Boreham Wood credit, they pressed us worked us hard early on when I thought they were dominant.

“We found our way back in, Barzey scores and you go 1-1 and I thought we were very good and the better team at that spell and I thought we worked really hard

"My disappointment was the amount of times that we had the opportunity to play forward, we played sideways, we played backwards, we go back to Kingy - and that's not the remit at the moment as the remit is to get the ball forward and play from there but we didn't do that and and obviously it caused us a problem.

"I have to be honest, I thought second half we were outstanding and the better side and put them under immense pressure and were toe-to-toe with a full-time team, so that shows how far we've come on as a side.”

Hemel prepare to return to action on Saturday when they host Chippenham Town, before another Monday night game sees Hemel go to Chelmsford City 48 hours later.

Both sides sat just three points above Hemel going into the midweek fixtures that were played after the Gazette went to press.